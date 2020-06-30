See All Family Doctors in Wahpeton, ND
Tracy Dozak, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tracy Dozak, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tracy Dozak, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. 

Tracy Dozak works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tracy Dozak?

    Jun 30, 2020
    She is our family practitioner. She is always attentive and listens. If she thinks we need further care she finds who we need to see. Always caring, we trust her, which is a great feeling to have.
    — Jun 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tracy Dozak, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Tracy Dozak, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tracy Dozak to family and friends

    Tracy Dozak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tracy Dozak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tracy Dozak, APRN.

    About Tracy Dozak, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245663657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Dozak, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Dozak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracy Dozak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Dozak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Dozak works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. View the full address on Tracy Dozak’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tracy Dozak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Dozak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Dozak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Dozak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.