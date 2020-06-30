Tracy Dozak, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Dozak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Dozak, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tracy Dozak, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND.
Tracy Dozak works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Dozak?
She is our family practitioner. She is always attentive and listens. If she thinks we need further care she finds who we need to see. Always caring, we trust her, which is a great feeling to have.
About Tracy Dozak, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1245663657
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Dozak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Dozak accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tracy Dozak using Healthline FindCare.
Tracy Dozak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tracy Dozak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Dozak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Dozak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Dozak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.