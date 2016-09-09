Tracy Kramer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Kramer, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tracy Kramer, NP
Tracy Kramer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Tracy Kramer works at
Tracy Kramer's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence at Lake Shore2100 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX 76708 Directions (254) 537-6160
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Kramer for 2 years now and I am 100% satisfied. She is patient, allows me to completely tell her what my problem is, and addresses my questions. I have never felt rushed and I trust her with my health care completely.
About Tracy Kramer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548371438
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Kramer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Kramer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Tracy Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Kramer.
