Dr. Markowitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy Markowitz, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Markowitz, PSY.D is a Counselor in Fitchburg, MA.
Dr. Markowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Luk Crisis Center Inc.545 Westminster St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 829-2260
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markowitz?
Great experience! Very thoughtful and pleasant. Helped me work through issues I have been having for awhile.
About Dr. Tracy Markowitz, PSY.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1316373061
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markowitz works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.