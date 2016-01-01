Tracy Threat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Threat, FNP-BC
Overview of Tracy Threat, FNP-BC
Tracy Threat, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
Tracy Threat works at
Tracy Threat's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Primary Care Center5555 Conner St Ste 2691, Detroit, MI 48213 Directions (313) 579-1182
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Threat?
About Tracy Threat, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891951711
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Threat accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Threat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Threat works at
2 patients have reviewed Tracy Threat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Threat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Threat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Threat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.