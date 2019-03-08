See All Chiropractors in Westminster, CA
Dr. Tran Ngo, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tran Ngo, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tran Ngo, DC is a Chiropractor in Westminster, CA. 

Dr. Ngo works at Phuc Dang Nguyen M.d Inc. in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Doble, DC
Dr. Richard Doble, DC
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Phuc Dang Nguyen M.d Inc.
    7901 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 893-0882
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ngo?

    Mar 08, 2019
    Dr. Ngo treated my elderly Mother with respect, kindness and professional manners. My Mother pain of neck, shoulder, back to feet are healed amazingly. His medical knowledge is beyond the chiropractic adjustment. His royal treatments are also generous with extra time for her. I treasured each minute spent during her visits. I can not repay enough thank for his tender care of my mother. Dr. Tran, I wish you will receive many blessings. Kim from Marlton, NJ, March 2019
    kim in Marlton — Mar 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tran Ngo, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tran Ngo, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ngo to family and friends

    Dr. Ngo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ngo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tran Ngo, DC.

    About Dr. Tran Ngo, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407842834
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tran Ngo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ngo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ngo works at Phuc Dang Nguyen M.d Inc. in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ngo’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tran Ngo, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.