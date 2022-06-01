See All Family Doctors in Bainbridge, IN
Travis McPike, NPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Travis McPike, NPC

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Travis McPike, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bainbridge, IN. 

Travis McPike works at Bainbridge Clinic in Bainbridge, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge Clinic
    1152 E US HIGHWAY 36, Bainbridge, IN 46105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Travis McPike?

    Jun 01, 2022
    Travis is my husband's physician/NP. He is thorough, knowledgeable, and always helpful. He is also extremely responsive to emails and phone messages which is awesome for a physician/NP.
    J. - Roachdale, IN — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Travis McPike, NPC
    How would you rate your experience with Travis McPike, NPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Travis McPike to family and friends

    Travis McPike's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Travis McPike

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Travis McPike, NPC.

    About Travis McPike, NPC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356814982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Travis McPike, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Travis McPike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Travis McPike has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Travis McPike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Travis McPike works at Bainbridge Clinic in Bainbridge, IN. View the full address on Travis McPike’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Travis McPike. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Travis McPike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Travis McPike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Travis McPike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.