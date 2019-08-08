See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Turlock, CA
Trent Tilby, MFCC

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.9 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Trent Tilby, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Turlock, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    125 N Broadway Ste 2H, Turlock, CA 95380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 605-9280

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 08, 2019
I took my teenage daughter to two other counselors, with poor results, before a friend recommended Trent. My husband and I were very happy from the start. Before he met with my daughter, we scheduled a visit so that he could explain his policies and we could talk candidly with him about our concerns for our daughter. She enjoys talking with him and she definitely trusts him. A few times I have joined their sessions to discuss issues we are having at home. I feel Trent addresses the issues very well and does so in a very non threatening manner. I would definitely recommend him as a counselor.
— Aug 08, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Trent Tilby, MFCC
About Trent Tilby, MFCC

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366771230
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Trent Tilby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Trent Tilby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trent Tilby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trent Tilby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trent Tilby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

