Trina Corley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Trina Corley, APRN

Trina Corley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Trina Corley works at Advanced Family Medical in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Trina Corley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Family Medical
    211 Donelson Pike Ste 113, Nashville, TN 37214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 306-1626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Trina Corley, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639302334
Frequently Asked Questions

Trina Corley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trina Corley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Trina Corley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Trina Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Trina Corley works at Advanced Family Medical in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Trina Corley’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Trina Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trina Corley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trina Corley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trina Corley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

