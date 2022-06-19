See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP

Internal Medicine
4.7 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP

Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Trisha Kalamaras works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Trisha Kalamaras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Pine Island Rd
    1682 Ne Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5166
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2022
    The nurse did on line research to answer a specific medical question that I had.
    — Jun 19, 2022
    Photo: Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP
    About Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1093967580
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Trisha Kalamaras, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trisha Kalamaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Trisha Kalamaras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Trisha Kalamaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Trisha Kalamaras works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Trisha Kalamaras’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Trisha Kalamaras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trisha Kalamaras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trisha Kalamaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trisha Kalamaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

