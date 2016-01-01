See All Chiropractors in San Jose, CA
Truc Pham, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Truc Pham, CH is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA. 

Truc Pham works at Tully Chiropractic Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tully Chiropractic Center
    639 Tully Rd Ste G, San Jose, CA 95111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 947-8684

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Truc Pham, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578645826
Frequently Asked Questions

Truc Pham, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Truc Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Truc Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Truc Pham works at Tully Chiropractic Center in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Truc Pham’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Truc Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Truc Pham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Truc Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Truc Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

