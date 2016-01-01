Urszula Bednarska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Urszula Bednarska, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Urszula Bednarska, ARNP
Urszula Bednarska, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton, NJ.
Urszula Bednarska works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Urszula Bednarska's Office Locations
-
1
Clifton-wallington Medical Group1033 Clifton Ave Ste 210, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 473-4400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Urszula Bednarska?
About Urszula Bednarska, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689080749
Frequently Asked Questions
Urszula Bednarska accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Urszula Bednarska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Urszula Bednarska works at
4 patients have reviewed Urszula Bednarska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Urszula Bednarska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Urszula Bednarska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Urszula Bednarska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.