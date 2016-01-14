See All Physicians Assistants in Boulder, CO
Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boulder, CO. 

Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom works at Spine West in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine West
    5387 Manhattan Cir Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 494-7773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diagnostic Imaging
Fracture Care
Hip Pain
Hip Pain

Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2016
    Excellent communicator, excellent medical practitioner, thorough, patient and a very pleasant person to work with.
    Tom Moninger in Broomfield, CO — Jan 14, 2016
    About Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043404817
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom works at Spine West in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

