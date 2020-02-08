Dr. Valentino Botti, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentino Botti, DC
Overview
Dr. Valentino Botti, DC is a Chiropractor in Frankfort, IL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Locations
Botti Chiropractic & Wellness11127 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (708) 717-5947
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
For many years, I've suffered from headaches and migraines that have lasted days/weeks at a time, sometimes even a month straight. Since visiting Dr. Botti, I have not had a headache and have felt so much relief from his treatments. I strongly recommend coming to see Dr. Botti, he will change your life, like he did mine!
About Dr. Valentino Botti, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Italian and Polish
- 1932439171
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Illinois Wesleyan university
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botti speaks Italian and Polish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Botti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botti.
