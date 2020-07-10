See All Nurse Practitioners in Lees Summit, MO
Valerie Jones, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Valerie Jones, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Valerie Jones, FNP-C

Valerie Jones, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO. 

Valerie Jones works at Family Health Specialists of Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Valerie Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Specialists of Lee's Summit
    2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 270B, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 524-8488
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Valerie Jones?

    Jul 10, 2020
    VALERIE JONES was AWESOME-very easy to talk to and very good advice and she really listened! Felt very comfortable with her !! So professional and knowledgeable, too!
    Karen Zentz — Jul 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Valerie Jones, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Valerie Jones, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Valerie Jones to family and friends

    Valerie Jones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Valerie Jones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Valerie Jones, FNP-C.

    About Valerie Jones, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831462167
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Valerie Jones, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Valerie Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Valerie Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Valerie Jones works at Family Health Specialists of Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Valerie Jones’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Valerie Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Valerie Jones, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.