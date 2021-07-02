Vanessa Fuentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Fuentes, ARNP
Overview of Vanessa Fuentes, ARNP
Vanessa Fuentes, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Vanessa Fuentes works at
Vanessa Fuentes' Office Locations
Nicklaus Children's Boynton Beach Care Ctr-Cardiology3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 666-6511Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you are a mom that needs to get all the facts (patient answers and explains included) from you health care providers. Vanessa is the practitioner for you. Loved my visit so much Had to leave a review!
About Vanessa Fuentes, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568838779
Vanessa Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Vanessa Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Fuentes.
