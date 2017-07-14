See All Physicians Assistants in Omaha, NE
Vanessa Potter, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Vanessa Potter, PA-C

Vanessa Potter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE. 

Vanessa Potter works at UNMC Physicians Clinic Oak View in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Vanessa Potter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nm Oakview Clinics
    2727 S 144th St Ste 140, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 778-5677
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 14, 2017
    I needed to switch doctors and was leery of seeing a PA , but boy am I sure glad I made the decision to see Dr. Potter! She always has a smile and takes the time to listen...actually actively LISTEN to my concerns...each and every time I go see her. Because of this, she ran a little extra test on me that revealed a big problem that had an easy treatment, and really relieved a lot of suffering. Sure wish the previous doc had taken the time. I am so happy with my care from Dr. Potter!
    JH in Omaha, NE — Jul 14, 2017
    About Vanessa Potter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811213150
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Potter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vanessa Potter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Vanessa Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa Potter works at UNMC Physicians Clinic Oak View in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Vanessa Potter’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Vanessa Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Potter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

