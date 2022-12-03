See All Pediatricians in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Velisa Johnson, PHD

Pediatrics
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Velisa Johnson, PHD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Fielding Graduate University (Psychology Program).

Dr. Johnson works at Helen Devos Children's Hospital (psychology Services) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen Devos Children's Hospital (psychology Services) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2830
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Pleasant
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Velisa Johnson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184892952
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mary Free Bed Rehab Hospital (GME)
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (GME)
    Medical Education
    • Fielding Graduate University (Psychology Program)
