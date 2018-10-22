Venessa Zepeda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Venessa Zepeda, CSC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Venessa Zepeda, CSC is a Counselor in Brownsville, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1273 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste D, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 346-0051
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Venessa Zepeda?
She is a very great therapist. Very professional , kind my son feels very comfortable whic made us extreamly happy .
About Venessa Zepeda, CSC
- Counseling
- English
- 1538583513
Frequently Asked Questions
Venessa Zepeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Venessa Zepeda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Venessa Zepeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Venessa Zepeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Venessa Zepeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.