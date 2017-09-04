Venita Welcome accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Venita Welcome, LPC
Offers telehealth
Venita Welcome, LPC is a Counselor in Somerset, NJ.
- 1 21 Clyde Rd Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 873-2777
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It took me a few years to see a therapist. I didn't know what to expect or what was expected of me. I had heard several things about therapist which gave me so many reasons not to schedule an appointment. Things weren't getting any better for me and I needed more than just the advice and opinions of family and friends. Dr. Venita Welcome gave me a new way of thinking. She has definitely crafted her skill and I am so glad I made that step. I am now free from what had bound.
- Counseling
- English
- 1295774313
