Vered Benezra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes
Vered Benezra, FNP
Overview
Vered Benezra, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Vered Benezra works at
Locations
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Myrtle Beach4301 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 652-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Vered Benezra, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1528611605
Frequently Asked Questions
Vered Benezra accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vered Benezra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vered Benezra works at
2 patients have reviewed Vered Benezra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vered Benezra.
