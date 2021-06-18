Veronica Daksian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Veronica Daksian, PA
Veronica Daksian, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hialeah, FL.
Veronica Daksian works at
Jose A Orcasita MD PA7000 W 12th Ave Ste 21, Hialeah, FL 33014 Directions (305) 362-5516
Ms. Daksian is an excellent physician. She is caring, personable, and thorough. She came highly recommended by a colleague who takes his care very seriously and Ms. Daksian did not disappoint. It takes not only years of school and experience but also common sense to be able to prevent, diagnose, and treat some ailments. I’m very happy with this physician and have been recommending her to all my friends and family.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740575489
Veronica Daksian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Veronica Daksian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Daksian.
