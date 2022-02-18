Veronica Rios accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Rios, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Veronica Rios, LMHC is a Counselor in Richland, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 925 Stevens Dr Ste 3B, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 851-5057
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She gives very good constructive criticism and advice. Very good listener. Brings a bit of humor which is comforting. When speaking, she has a fun and positive tone to her voice which makes you feel welcomed and safe.
About Veronica Rios, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1396991626
Frequently Asked Questions
