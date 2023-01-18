Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, LMHC
Overview
Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, LMHC is a Counselor in Plantation, FL.
Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal works at
Locations
-
1
Center of Psychological Effectiveness Inc.7390 NW 5th St Ste 5, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (786) 375-0340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal?
I've got more done with Dr Veronica than I have with the previous 4 therapists put together. 1/18 will be my fourth session with her and I'm very happy with the progress I'm making.
About Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1306090337
Education & Certifications
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal works at
Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.