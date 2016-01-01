See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD

Optometry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD

Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Ageyeva works at Americas Best Contacts & Eyeglasses in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Tucker, OD
Dr. Steven Tucker, OD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Stacy Stibb, OD
Dr. Stacy Stibb, OD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Justine Chen, OD
Dr. Justine Chen, OD
2.9 (23)
View Profile

Dr. Ageyeva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Americas Best Contacts & Eyeglasses
    1658 NE Miami Gardens Dr, Miami, FL 33179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 949-4221
  2. 2
    Dr. Steven Wigdor
    17941 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 931-0225
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ageyeva?

    Photo: Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ageyeva to family and friends

    Dr. Ageyeva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ageyeva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD.

    About Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245602895
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ageyeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ageyeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ageyeva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ageyeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ageyeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ageyeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.