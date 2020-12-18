See All Physicians Assistants in Burbank, CA
Vickie Cheng, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Vickie Cheng, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Vickie Cheng, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Burbank, CA. 

Vickie Cheng works at Skin & Beauty Center (SBC) in Burbank, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin & Beauty Center
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 475, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 842-8000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vickie Cheng?

    Dec 18, 2020
    Vickie did an IPL procedure on me. She was very professional, knowledgeable and capable! She was thorough both in the application of the IPL as well as in follow up instructions. I'd never done anything like it before and was a little worried about pain, but it was a breeze. Definitely going to use her again!
    Burbank Lisa — Dec 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vickie Cheng, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Vickie Cheng, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vickie Cheng to family and friends

    Vickie Cheng's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vickie Cheng

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vickie Cheng, PA-C.

    About Vickie Cheng, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548715170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vickie Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vickie Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vickie Cheng works at Skin & Beauty Center (SBC) in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Vickie Cheng’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Vickie Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vickie Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vickie Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vickie Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Vickie Cheng, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.