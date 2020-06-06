Dr. Victor Newton, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Newton, OD
Overview of Dr. Victor Newton, OD
Dr. Victor Newton, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton's Office Locations
Tunnel Vision4 S Tunnel Rd Ste 800, Asheville, NC 28805 Directions (828) 348-1680
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an eye injury and some cloudiness, blurriness in right eye. I was concerned, and I called Tunnel Vision and they got me in within the hour. I was diagnosed by Dr. Newton. He was thorough and took much care to explain what was happening with my eye and what were the healthy options. Very grateful for him being so available and attentive.
About Dr. Victor Newton, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1528168697
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
