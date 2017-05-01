Dr. O'Bryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor O'Bryan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victor O'Bryan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. O'Bryan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nashville Neuropsychology Pllc2011 Church St Ste 501, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 340-4677
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Bryan?
Very compassionate & perceptive.
About Dr. Victor O'Bryan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114082203
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Bryan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.