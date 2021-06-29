Dr. Victoria Ries, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Ries, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Vantage Eyecare LLC360 Middletown Blvd Ste 402, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-6200Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate the bedside manner and thorough exam, without feeling rushed and leaving time for questions. Always a professional experience with Dr. Ries. Most doctors aren't able to provide the time or empathy to get on the patients level, however, Dr. Ries excels in both of these areas. This is what I look for in an optometrist that I'll be visiting a few times per year.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Dr. Ries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ries accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ries works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ries.
