Dr. Victoria Tuchscherer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuchscherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Tuchscherer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Tuchscherer, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Deerfield, IL.
Dr. Tuchscherer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Suburban Psychology Group1020 Milwaukee Ave Ste 255, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 951-2570Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuchscherer?
About Dr. Victoria Tuchscherer, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1558777987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuchscherer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuchscherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuchscherer works at
Dr. Tuchscherer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuchscherer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuchscherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuchscherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.