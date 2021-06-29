Vincent Notabartolo accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vincent Notabartolo, CH
Overview
Vincent Notabartolo, CH is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Vincent Notabartolo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Neuroligical Treatment Center LLC945 Huguenot Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 317-0925
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vincent Notabartolo?
Dr. Notabartolo is a great doctor and a wonderful person! I recommend him highly to everyone.
About Vincent Notabartolo, CH
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1104948553
Frequently Asked Questions
Vincent Notabartolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vincent Notabartolo works at
12 patients have reviewed Vincent Notabartolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vincent Notabartolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vincent Notabartolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vincent Notabartolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.