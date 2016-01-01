Vincent Redmond Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vincent Redmond Jr, MFT
Overview
Vincent Redmond Jr, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Placentia, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 S Kraemer Blvd Ste 130, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 223-7233
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vincent Redmond Jr?
About Vincent Redmond Jr, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1548532336
Frequently Asked Questions
Vincent Redmond Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vincent Redmond Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vincent Redmond Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vincent Redmond Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vincent Redmond Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.