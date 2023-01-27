See All Family Doctors in Poplar Bluff, MO
Vivian Crites

Family Medicine
5.0 (36)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Vivian Crites is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Vivian Crites works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff
    225 Physicians Park Ste 103, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 27, 2023
Wonderful caring doctor and staff
Cathy l lee — Jan 27, 2023
Photo: Vivian Crites
About Vivian Crites

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114695657
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY
Frequently Asked Questions

Vivian Crites has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Vivian Crites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Vivian Crites works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Vivian Crites’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Vivian Crites. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Crites.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Crites, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vivian Crites appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

