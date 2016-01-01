See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Vivian Phung, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Vivian Phung, CRNP

Vivian Phung, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Vivian Phung works at Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Vivian Phung's Office Locations

    Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore
    27 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Endocrinology Langhorne
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Vivian Phung, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1669804316
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Vivian Phung, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vivian Phung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Vivian Phung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Vivian Phung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Vivian Phung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Phung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Phung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vivian Phung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

