Viviana Rubinstein, LMHC

Psychotherapy
Overview

Viviana Rubinstein, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Deer Park, NY. 

Viviana Rubinstein works at Viviana E. Rubinstein M.A.,L.M.H.C. in Deer Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Viviana Rubinstein M.A.,L.M.H.C.
    2070 Deer Park Ave Ste 6, Deer Park, NY 11729 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Viviana Rubinstein, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306061007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Viviana Rubinstein, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Viviana Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Viviana Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Viviana Rubinstein works at Viviana E. Rubinstein M.A.,L.M.H.C. in Deer Park, NY. View the full address on Viviana Rubinstein’s profile.

    Viviana Rubinstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Viviana Rubinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Viviana Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Viviana Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

