W Horn, NP

Rheumatology
4.2 (22)
Map Pin Small Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of W Horn, NP

W Horn, NP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Phoenix Affil Plas Surg Prov|University Of Phoenix Family Nurse Practitioner Program and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.

W Horn works at Bonhoeffer Rheumatology Institute, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

W Horn's Office Locations

    Bonhoeffer Rheumatology Institute, LLC
    2451 E Baseline Rd Ste 425, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 494-2770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Behcet's Disease
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behcet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About W Horn, NP

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205912987
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Sells Hospital Indian Health Service In Sells, Arizona
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Phoenix Affil Plas Surg Prov|University Of Phoenix Family Nurse Practitioner Program
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    W Horn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if W Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    W Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    W Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    W Horn works at Bonhoeffer Rheumatology Institute, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on W Horn’s profile.

    W Horn speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed W Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with W Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with W Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with W Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

