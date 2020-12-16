W Horn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if W Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
W Horn, NP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Phoenix Affil Plas Surg Prov|University Of Phoenix Family Nurse Practitioner Program and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
W Horn's Office Locations
Bonhoeffer Rheumatology Institute, LLC2451 E Baseline Rd Ste 425, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 494-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
Ratings & Reviews
They are always nice and attentive. Dr. Horn is amazing! I was having trouble getting a diagnosis and he was able to see a flare I was having that I did not even know about. He very knowledgeable and up to-date on Lupus. I am so happy I found this place.
About W Horn, NP
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1205912987
Education & Certifications
- Sells Hospital Indian Health Service In Sells, Arizona
- Phoenix Affil Plas Surg Prov|University Of Phoenix Family Nurse Practitioner Program
Frequently Asked Questions
W Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
W Horn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
W Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
W Horn speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed W Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with W Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with W Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with W Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.