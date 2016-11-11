Wanda Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Wanda Andrews, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wanda Andrews, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk River, MN.
Wanda Andrews works at
Locations
Now Care Medical Centers800 Freeport Ave NW, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions
North Memorial Health Clinic- Elk River800 Freeport Ave NW # 100, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Best physician me and my family have ever seen. Spotted my wife's cancer early during a routin physical. Despite options 1/2 mile away, we drive 30+ miles to see her. Only drawback is because she is so popular it is hard to get an appointment
About Wanda Andrews, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1649369984
