Overview

Dr. Wayne Bennett, DC is a Chiropractor in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer.



Dr. Bennett works at Bennett Clinic in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.