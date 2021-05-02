Dr. Wayne Bennett, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Bennett, DC
Dr. Wayne Bennett, DC is a Chiropractor in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer.
-
1
Bennett Clinic7876 E Florentine Rd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 772-7200
-
2
Bennett Clinic1202 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-9400
- 3 7749 E Florentine Rd Ste B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Did a thorough evaluation of my currant physical condition then explained what he saw and agreed to be a partner in my health care. His office is professional with personality plus. Would highly recommend Bennett Clinic.
- Chiropractic
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952386542
- Palmer
- Arizona State University
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.