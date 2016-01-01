See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Folsom, CA
Wei Kuang, PA-C

Internal Medicine
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Wei Kuang, PA-C

Wei Kuang, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University, Physician Assistant Studies, MS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.

Wei Kuang works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Folsom, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wei Kuang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Wei Kuang, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    • Female
    • 1003219601
    Education & Certifications

    • Pacific University, Physician Assistant Studies, MS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wei Kuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wei Kuang works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Wei Kuang’s profile.

    Wei Kuang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wei Kuang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wei Kuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wei Kuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

