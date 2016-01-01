Wei Kuang accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wei Kuang, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Wei Kuang, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University, Physician Assistant Studies, MS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Wei Kuang, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Female
- 1003219601
Education & Certifications
- Pacific University, Physician Assistant Studies, MS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy General Hospital
