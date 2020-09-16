See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, SC
Wendy Lykes, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Wendy Lykes, APRN

Wendy Lykes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

Wendy Lykes works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy Lykes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Office
    710 Rabon Rd Ste 202, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 636-2121
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Sep 16, 2020
    I really appreciate detail,whenever it comes down to my personal health and well-being.Day "1" as a new patient,Dr. Wendy Lykes took her time and examined me thoroughly.From the time I arrived until the time my visit was over,Nothing but pure professionalism with the staff and the Dr.I will be very Succint,as I could go on and on and ravish about the 10-star service I received but if you've tried the rest,I would highly recommend Family Medicine Centers of S.C.
    Craig McDaniel — Sep 16, 2020
    About Wendy Lykes, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194775866
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Lykes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Lykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Lykes works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Wendy Lykes’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Wendy Lykes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Lykes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Lykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Lykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

