Wendy Pegan, LMHC is a Couples Counselor in Amherst, NY. 

Wendy Pegan works at Creative Relationship Center, Buffalo, NY in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Creative Relationship Center
    1404 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 446-9226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 05, 2019
    She helped me sort things out at a really tremulous time in my life. Speaking with her gave me clarity and confidence to move forward.
    — Apr 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Wendy Pegan, LMHC
    About Wendy Pegan, LMHC

    • Couples Counseling
    • English
    • 1780893180
    Education & Certifications

    • daemen college
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Pegan, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Pegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Pegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Pegan works at Creative Relationship Center, Buffalo, NY in Amherst, NY. View the full address on Wendy Pegan’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Wendy Pegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Pegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Pegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Pegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

