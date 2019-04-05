Wendy Pegan, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Pegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wendy Pegan, LMHC
Wendy Pegan, LMHC is a Couples Counselor in Amherst, NY.
Creative Relationship Center1404 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228 Directions (716) 446-9226
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
She helped me sort things out at a really tremulous time in my life. Speaking with her gave me clarity and confidence to move forward.
About Wendy Pegan, LMHC
- Couples Counseling
- English
- 1780893180
- daemen college
Wendy Pegan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Wendy Pegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Pegan.
