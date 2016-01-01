Wendy Smith, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wendy Smith, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Providence Internal Medicine546 N Jefferson Ln Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 624-0111Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Wendy Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Wendy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Smith.
