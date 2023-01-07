Dr. Gaskin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney Gaskin, OD
Overview of Dr. Whitney Gaskin, OD
Dr. Whitney Gaskin, OD is an Optometrist in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Gaskin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gaskin's Office Locations
-
1
Sams Pharmacy 10-48763200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 745-0038
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaskin?
The best I’ve ever felt with.
About Dr. Whitney Gaskin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962607267
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaskin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaskin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaskin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.