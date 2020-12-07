Willa Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Willa Price, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Willa Price, ARNP
Willa Price, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Willa Price works at
Willa Price's Office Locations
St. Johns Bluff Family Practice3690 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 645-6767
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Ms. Price for over 20 years. She actually listens to what I say and doesn't diagnose me before she hears all of my symptoms. I have followed her to three different offices, none of them close to my house, because of her treatment.
About Willa Price, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427198530
9 patients have reviewed Willa Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Willa Price.
