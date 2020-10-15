See All Psychologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. William Benninger, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. William Benninger, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    130 Northwoods Blvd Ste B, Columbus, OH 43235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 888-2343

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. William Benninger, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952436313
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benninger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Benninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benninger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benninger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

