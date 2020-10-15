Dr. Benninger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Benninger, PHD
Dr. William Benninger, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
- 1 130 Northwoods Blvd Ste B, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 888-2343
Dr. Benninger is AMAZING! As a woman in my mid-20s, who had lots of trouble in school and college (always chalked up to being "lazy", "forgetful", "anxious", and "daydreamy"), ADHD never crossed me nor my parent's minds -- yet I always had a gut feeling something deeper was off. After graduating college, I I met with a well-known (more like, infamous) psychiatrist in Columbus, and confided in him that I think I have ADHD...only to be scoffed at and told that he would never diagnose me with ADHD, because I was "college-aged" and would sell + become addicted to stimulants. I felt horrified and embarrassed. I discovered Dr. Benninger through a Reddit search, and scheduled a meeting after reading positive personal testimonies. Dr. Benninger was extremely friendly, welcoming, well-spoken, kind, funny, and of course, INCREDIBLY knowledgeable and thorough throughout my entire diagnosis process. The cost was expensive, but worth every penny. I can't recommend Dr. Benninger enough. Thank you!
- Psychology
- English
- 1952436313
