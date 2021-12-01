Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Clark, PHD
Dr. William Clark, PHD is a Psychologist in Ho Ho Kus, NJ.
William H. Clark Ph.d.50 N Franklin Tpke Ste 110, Ho Ho Kus, NJ 07423 Directions (201) 689-8293
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Clark provides excellent care in a comforting atmosphere.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.