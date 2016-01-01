See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
William Kabrich, PA-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

William Kabrich, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

William Kabrich works at Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine
    5010 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7624
    About William Kabrich, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1588287015
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

