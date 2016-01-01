Dr. William Kaiser, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kaiser, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Kaiser, PHD is a Psychologist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Locations
-
1
Change Within Reach17777 Ventura Blvd Ste 105, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (213) 908-1234
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
About Dr. William Kaiser, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275650095
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.