Dr. William Rowlison Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. William Rowlison Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Yuma, AZ.
Locations
Rowlison Chiropractic PC328 W 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-4332
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rowlison is great! I have been a patient of his for over four years now and I he is my go-to guy for fixing neck and back issues and getting me back on my feet. His staff is friendly and I’m usually able to get in on the same or next day if needed. During parts of the year he even has Saturday hours at his foothills office so I can get in without taking time off work. He fixes what’s hurting and helps you get immediate relief. He only has you do follow up appointments if you actually need them, which makes him much more budget friendly than most chiropractors I’ve visited. I highly recommend him to my friends and coworkers because he’s good.
About Dr. William Rowlison Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowlison Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowlison Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowlison Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowlison Jr.
