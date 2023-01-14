See All Chiropractors in Yuma, AZ
Dr. William Rowlison Jr, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. William Rowlison Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Yuma, AZ. 

Dr. Rowlison Jr works at Rowlison Chiropractic in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rowlison Chiropractic PC
    328 W 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 344-4332
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr. Rowlison is great! I have been a patient of his for over four years now and I he is my go-to guy for fixing neck and back issues and getting me back on my feet. His staff is friendly and I’m usually able to get in on the same or next day if needed. During parts of the year he even has Saturday hours at his foothills office so I can get in without taking time off work. He fixes what’s hurting and helps you get immediate relief. He only has you do follow up appointments if you actually need them, which makes him much more budget friendly than most chiropractors I’ve visited. I highly recommend him to my friends and coworkers because he’s good.
    Andy H — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. William Rowlison Jr, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1558329250
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Rowlison Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowlison Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowlison Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowlison Jr works at Rowlison Chiropractic in Yuma, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rowlison Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowlison Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowlison Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowlison Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowlison Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

