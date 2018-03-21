Dr. Jana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD
Overview
Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Locations
Behavioral Health Social Work7700 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 681-7520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jana is the best! I am who I am today because she believed in me when no-one did, not even myself. She's cool!
About Dr. Yamile Jana, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Deer Oaks Mental Health Associates
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles-USC Affiliated
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jana speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jana.
