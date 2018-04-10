Yamini Sakunala, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yamini Sakunala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yamini Sakunala, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Yamini Sakunala, NPC
Yamini Sakunala, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Freehold, NJ.
Yamini Sakunala works at
Yamini Sakunala's Office Locations
-
1
Schweiger Dermatology Group- Freehold4 Paragon Way Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-9800Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
DermOne Dermatology271 S New Prospect Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (469) 706-9230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Consumer Health Network
- CoreSource
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yamini Sakunala?
Yamini is an excellent care-giver! Very attentive, thorough and professional.
About Yamini Sakunala, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Hindi
- 1457625022
Frequently Asked Questions
Yamini Sakunala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yamini Sakunala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yamini Sakunala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yamini Sakunala works at
Yamini Sakunala speaks Hindi.
367 patients have reviewed Yamini Sakunala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yamini Sakunala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yamini Sakunala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yamini Sakunala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.